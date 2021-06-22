Florida Woman Finds $1 Billion in Her Account After Banking Blunder Despite Warning

A Florida woman became a billionaire overnight after a banking blunder that turned her savings account from $20 in to $1 billion. The woman named Julia Yonkowski visited an ATM to check her balance and was taken a back after looking at the available balance that read $999,985,855.44.

The banking blunder had made her the 615th richest person in America. However, The 62-year-old Yulia, who hails from Largo, west of Tampa, decided to return the money to its rightful owner by informing the bank officials.

She revealed she contacted the bank via phone several times all throughout the day but the calls were left unanswered and when finally the call got through a bank employee, the person on the call seemed to not be bothered about the mishap and simply hung the phone.

Yulia who holds an account at the local Chase Bank stated that all her attempts to inform the bank failed and stated that she's not in a position to visit the bank in person and inform about the error.

The grandmom told WFLA that she wasn't excited looking at the extra numbers in her ATM slip but was instead horrified looking at the blunder the bank has done.

''Oh my God, I was horrified. I know most people would think they won the lottery but I was horrified,'' she said and continued, ''When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said we'll give you the $20 but that'll cause an overdraft and you will be charged and I said, 'oh just forget it'."

That is when she decided to check her balance and was stunned to see the bank had made her a billionaire. Yulia stated that she felt scared about the situation as she had heard and read many similar stories of banking errors and the banks along with law officials had taken action against the account holder for not informing the bank.

''I know I've read stories about people that took the money or took out money, and then they had to repay it and I wouldn't do that anyway because it's not my money. It kind of scares me because you know with cyber threats. You know I don't know what to think,'' she said.