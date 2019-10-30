A 14-year-old in Florida was charged with misdemeanor battery for punching a man who dressed up as US President Donald Trump at a Halloween fair over the weekend.

Authorities said that the man was standing in line with his family for a haunted house at the Collier County Fairgrounds on Saturday when the teenage girl approached the man and punched him in the jaw. According to Naples Daily News, which cited the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the girl allegedly laughed and ran back to a group of friends after assaulting the man. The group consisted of four other juveniles, Naples Daily News reported.

The man, who is a Trump supporter, informed authorities that after being hit by the teen he approached her to question her as to why she decided to assault him. He later found a fair staff and asked to report the incident to the Sheriff's deputy.

Authorities questioned the 14-year-old and her parents about the incident. Following the investigation, it was concluded that "the sole motivation was to strike 'Trump'." A county school system employee reportedly told officials the incident was filmed and posted to Instagram.

Other details about the incident remain unknown. The identities of the accused and the victim have not been revealed.