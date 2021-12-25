Florida Real Estate Agent Shot Dead by 'Disgruntled' Evicted Tenant Outside Home

A British real estate agent was fatally shot by an evicted tenant outside a home she was showing to a potential new tenant in Florida. Sara Trost, 40, who originally hailed from Southend, Essex, was in the process of showing a home to an interested party when she was shot dead outside a home in the Coral Springs area, 40 miles north of Miami on Thursday, December 23. Ironically enough, Sara had talked about gun control on her social media before losing her life to bullets.

According to DailyMail, Sara was shot while she was inside her Jeep, parked in the driveway of the aforementioned home. The suspect, Raymond Reese, 51, was taken into custody the same day. He reportedly was the tenant of the house in the area of the 5700 block of Northwest 48th Court until evicted out of the $515,000 house.

Neighbors noted that Reese was 'upset' after being evicted, police, however, have not established a cause behind the murder. A neighbor, Donna Smith told WPLG that Reese was a disgruntled former tenant. "He [Reese] thought that the realtor, who was showing the home, was the owner of the house, and she was ambushed," Smith said.

The suspect was arrested the same day

Paramedics rushed to the crime scene at around 12:30 pm to find Sara in the driver's seat parked in the driveway of the three-bedroom property, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Coral Springs police department said in a statement that despite immediate medical treatment, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

The suspect, Raymond Reese was arrested in the town of Boca Raton, shortly after the incident on the same day. The police noted that no additional suspects are being sought in connection with Sara Trost's murder. Charges against Reese are not clear at the moment and no trial has been set as of now, as the incident remains under investigation. According to arrest records, Reese is booked into the Main Detention Center in West Palm Beach and is being held without bond since Friday evening.

The victim raised her voice against gun violence on social media

Sara Trost was married to an American, Jason. The couple shared a 3-year-old daughter and lived in Parkland, 48 miles north of Miami. Before landing in the field of real estate, she worked as an interior designer. She was quite vocal about the gun culture in the US on social media prior to her death.