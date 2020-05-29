In Jacksonville, a city in Florida, a mother of a seven-year-old daughter unintentionally strolled though her daughter's live Zoom call when she was naked. The mother of three children, Ashley Foret Smith came out of the shower when she walked through her bedroom to get dressed. But at that time, she did not notice that her daughter was sitting in the room on the bed and she was on a Zoom call with her classmates.

"All of a sudden I heard my 7-year-old from my bed go 'Hang on, Bella,' and then Bella goes, 'I think we need to hang up. We might all be in trouble,'" the mother relayed in a Facebook post recalling the incident which took place on May 5. The post has gone viral on social media with almost two million views as of now. "I don't know why she was in my bed," Ashley said while recalling the incident which is the "most humiliating moment of [her] life."

Mother Appeared Naked in Zoom Video

However, Ashley said she couldn't believe such an embarrassing thing happened to her. She mentioned that she had watched videos of embarrassing incidents happening to others and she could not believe it. But one day, she faced the same issue. Ashley also sent an apology note to the parents, but the mother also considered just flat-out denying the incident occurred.

The viral video ends with Ashley and her daughter climbing on the bed, while the mother can be heard telling her daughter that she is in "so much trouble" while giggling. Ashley also mentioned in an update while joking that her daughter's teacher asked students not to enter the Zoom meeting before the teachers are there and to make sure that "You are positioned against a wall and that your parents are dressed."

She wrote in the Facebook caption:

"Who would have thought this silly middle-aged momma would become 'famous' for the world's most embarrassing moment? This innocent mishap has brought joy and laughter to more than a million people since it happened. "Whether you have children at home on school calls, a significant other on work calls or you are on work calls yourself, this is the REALITY of the times we are living in. I am sure that everyone has been a little more cautious in the last week."

As per an interview taken by Insider, Ashley decided to share the video after her teacher's friends encouraged her. She mentioned that practicing social distancing for a long time makes it feel like people are all alone, while the fact is "Every single one of us is learning this new way of life. I hope that other parents learn that it is OK to not be perfect — that we are all doing our best to balance so many things right now."