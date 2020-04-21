As the coronavirus pandemic rages, people around the world are getting creative in making masks out of t-shirts, pillowcases, and even vacuum cleaner bags. Brian Wood, owner of All American Gator Products in Dania Beach, Florida, wants to give an option to those who want to make a fashion statement even during the pandemic. Wood is producing masks from the skin of the Burmese python that will eventually come with a filtration system as good as N95 masks.

As python skin does not provide any filter protection, Brian considered using a piece of cloth because surgical material is high in demand from medical professionals. He is also in talks with suppliers of filters. According to the Miami Herald, the masks will be capable of blocking small airborne particles as the N95 does. These masks have been advised to be used by medical professionals while treating coronavirus patients.

Brian said designs of masks are still in process and he wants to avail of the supply of alligator and crocodile skins as well. The price of masks will range between $20 and $40 that will include material and manufacturing costs. "Alligator skin, the diamond of leathers," would be more expensive, he added.

10-foot snake could potentially yield 10 masks

Officials in Miami-Dade ordered county residents to wear masks in public spaces. Brian, who also hunts alligators, said around 10 masks can be made with the skin of a 10-foot python. "People are telling me they want to buy 5, 12 of these masks, so I'll definitely be buying snakes from local hunters," he added.

Several states like New York, New Jersey and Maryland have made it mandatory for people to cover their faces in public spaces. An order issued by the governor of Maryland clearly states that riders, public transport operators, customers at retail stores, staff working at food services are required to wear face coverings.

A statement issued by New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo reads: "Effective at 8 pm, on Friday April 17, 2020 any individual who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face covering shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with as mask or cloth face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintain, social distance."