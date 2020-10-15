A 63-year-old man from Florida pleaded guilty on Thursday to the sex traffic of a minor below the age of 14. Christopher John Streeter from Land O' Lakes, Florida, was found guilty of financing and patronizing a child sex trafficking ring in the Philippines.

A date for Streeter's sentencing has not been set yet. However, the sexagenarian faces a mandatory prison term of 15 years as a penalty in federal prison. He was found guilty of enabling a wide scheme that sexually exploited children in the Philippines for the production of abusive child sex videos.

Underage Pornographic Content

According to Streeter's plea agreement, between September 2018 and June 2019, he participated directly in a sexual exploitation scheme that targeted Filipino children to produce abusive sex videos for his enjoyment.

During the period, he was in communication and carried out transactions with Philippines-based handlers who recruited children to perform sexual acts in front of the camera. Most of the victims, some of who were as young as 12 and 13 years old, were in the clutches of poverty and illness that made them particularly vulnerable.

The payments disbursed by Streeter covered several production and recording costs such as transportations, hotel rooms, and commission for those recruiting the children. Streeter, in return, received images and videos of children engaged in numerous sexual acts.

He especially paid premium amounts for videos that involved the loss of virginity of minor girls. Additionally, he was willing to pay large sums for videos that place minor girls at the risk of pregnancy, and paid for contraceptive medication, and occasionally, for abortions.

Young Victims and Perverted Desires

A 12-year-old girl from Ozamis, Philippines, was one of Streeter's youngest victims. In 2018 and 2019, Streeter got in touch with a recruiter in Ozamis by the name of Analyn Tababini. On several occasions, while in the Tampa Bay area, Tababini received payments from him to facilitate the making of sex abuse videos of the young victim. These payments covered costs such as arranging for a male abuser, hotel expenses, money for the victim, and Tababini's commission.

After receiving the discussed sum, Tababini would send numerous videos that depicted the sexual abuse of the victim. It was found that at one point, Streeter expressed his displeasure over videos that did not graphically depict the insemination of the young victim. Following which, Tababini was ordered by him to purchase emergency contraception for the victim to consume during future 'shoots'.

While Tababini was an active facilitator of Streeter, the Homeland Security Investigations Transnational National Criminal Investigative Unit in Manila found that he had a long list of international clientele that were serviced with internet sex shows of minors in exchange for payment.

A recent operation by the Philippine National Police in Ozamis led to the rescue of six of Tababini's child sex-trafficking victims, including Streeter's 12-year-old victims. Authorities in the Philippines arrested Tababini and executed three search warrants in association with their investigation.