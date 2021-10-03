Florida Electrician Kills Co-Workers with Bat and a Knife After an Angry Dispute with Boss

An electrician in Florida attacked his colleagues with a baseball bat and a knife on Saturday morning, leaving three dead.

Shaun Runyon, 39, was working in Polk County, Florida, with a Pennsylvania electric company doing work for Publix Supermarkets when a dispute at work prompted him to return to his company-rented housing and attack several people, reports say.

Angry Dispute with a Supervisor

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference that an argument erupted between Runyon and his supervisor on September 1, when he punched the supervisor before fleeing the Publix Corporation job site in Lakeland, Florida.

He then returned to the home he shared with his co-workers and started attacking them. Runyon allegedly used a baseball bat and a knife, beating one person to death as they slept.

Florida Rampage

"He stabbed and beat people inside the residence," said Judd, noting there were seven people inside at the time.

Another victim was found dead on the front porch, according to Judd. A third victim was beaten so badly he was hospitalized in extremely critical and died later Saturday, police said.

A fourth victim was hit in the neck with a bat by Runyon but escaped, authorities said. Three more victims, including a 7-year-old girl, escaped without being harmed, reported Fox News.

Triple Murder

Runyon fled but was eventually caught when he showed up in bloody clothes about two hours after the killings, telling the people in a Lake Wells home he'd been raped, Judd said. The people urged Runyon to go to the hospital, where police arrested him, according to the New York Post.

"Sheriff Judd briefed the media today, Saturday, October 2nd, about a triple homicide that occurred in unincorporated Davenport. After a two-hour manhunt, the suspect, 39-year-old Shaun Runyon who worked for J&B Electric, Inc. has been captured," Polk County Sheriff's Twitter account posted.

"In response to inquiries, this is Shaun Runyon (DOB 3-21-1982), the triple homicide suspect. He is in custody at this time," another tweet read.

Violent Criminal History

Judd says that Runyon confessed to the detectives, and he personally knew all of the people who were in the house.

"He knew all of these victims. We have no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them," Judd said.

In the past, records show Runyon has faced criminal charges out of state including endangering the welfare of children, strangulation, DUI and simple assault, reported WTSP-TV.

Runyon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.