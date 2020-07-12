Florida confirmed a record rise of over 15,000 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in a single day on Sunday, as the growing outbreak forced he state authorities to close few businesses and beaches.

If Florida was a country, it would have had the rank four in the world for the most number of new cases of the deadly novel virus a day behind the US, Brazi land also India.

Its daily increases have already surpassed the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the height of the pandemic there. Florida has also broken New York State's record of 12,847 new cases on April 10 when it was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. To combat the outbreak, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered bars to close but has resisted calls for a statewide mandate to wear masks in public.

Florida COVID-19 Crisis

Popular with both American and international tourists, Florida is home to beach resorts and theme parks including Disney World, which reopened on Saturday. It is also a political battleground state that President Donald Trump won by just 1.2 percentage points in 2016. Its economic reliance on tourism and its large elderly population have made it especially vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to be officially nominated as the party's candidate for the Nov. 3 election, is scheduled to be held in Jacksonville, Florida in late August. The party moved most convention activities to Jacksonville from Charlotte after a battle over coronavirus safety concerns with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

Trump thrives on large crowds at his campaign rallies and has not embraced masks or social distancing measures at campaign events he has held since the country began reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.