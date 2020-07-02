Florida broke all records on Thursday after it confirmed more than 10,000 coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, which is the biggest one-day rise in the state since the pandemic started, as per a Reuters tally.

The outbreaks in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona have made the United States break a lot of records and send the cases due to the deadly novel virus increasing at rates not witnessed since April.

Florida Coronavirus Cases Reach Record High

In June, Florida infections rose by 168 percent or over 95,000 new cases. The percent of tests coming back positive has skyrocketed to 15 percent from four percent at the end of May. Florida, with 21 million residents, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of their outbreaks. To contain the outbreak, Florida has closed bars and some beaches but the governor has resisted requiring masks statewide in public or reimposing a lockdown.

Only one other state has reported more than 10,000 new cases in a single day. New York recorded 12,847 new infections on April 10, three weeks after the state implemented a strict lockdown that closed most businesses. While the state has relaxed many measures, it requires masks in public and mandates anyone arriving from 16 other U.S. states with high infections self-quarantine for two weeks. Once the epicenter of the U.S. epidemic, New York saw cases rise by about six percent in June - the lowest rate in the entire country.

