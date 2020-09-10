Despite the lack of scientific evidence, flat earth theory has been gaining popularity in all nooks of the world over the past few years. And now, two flat earthers have been arrested as they set off on a journey to see the edge of planet earth. According to reports, the pair was arrested for violating lockdown rules.

A Journey To Shatter Globe Earth Theory

A report published in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera revealed that the arrested man and woman hail from Venetia. Even though the arrest was made during the time of the lockdown period in Italy, news about the incident came to light this week after it was published in Corriere della Sera.

Upon questioning, the couple revealed that they wished to see Lampedusa in southern Sicily, as they believed it was the edge of the earth. In order to arrange a boat for the journey, the couple sold their car and started the ultimate course to debunk globe earth theory.

Being amateurs in boating, the couple finally arrived on the island of Ustica, about 40 miles north-west of Palermo. Interestingly, during their course, they made use of a compass that works on terrestrial magnetism, a principle flat earthers always refused.

After taking into custody, authorities escorted them to Palermo, and asked them to stay in quarantine for 15 days in their boat. As the flat earthers tried to escape, authorities allowed them to travel to their home by train.

Admission by Andrew Flintoff

A few years back, Former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff had shockingly claimed that he is a flat earth believer. The former cricketer outlandishly argued that the earth's shape is like a turnip.

"If you're in a helicopter and you hover why does the Earth not come to you if it's round? Why, if we're hurtling through space, why would water stay still? Why is it not wobbling? Also if you fire a laser about 16 miles, if the world was curved, you shouldn't be able to see it but you can," said Flintoff.