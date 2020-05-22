A Pakistan International Airlines operated Airbus SE jet crashed with 107 people on board in the area close by Jinnah International Airport on Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the nation stated as reported by Bloomberg.

The PK 8303 flight, which was operating from Lahore to Karachi had 99 passengers along with 8 crew members on board, the CAA mentioned. The Pakistan Army's Twitter handle mentioned that the troops arrived at the site of the incident for the relief and rescue work.

A representative of the CAA could not confirm the number of casualties yer and mentioned that the authorities are waiting for further information, as reported by Bloomberg.

(This is a developing story and the timeline will be updated soon)