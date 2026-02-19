Flash Flood Hits Singapore's Jurong Amid Heavy Rain on Second Day of Chinese New Year

A flash flood struck parts of Jurong on Wednesday evening, February 18, the second day of Chinese New Year, following heavy downpours across several areas of Singapore.

National water agency PUB said in a series of updates on its Telegram flood alerts channel that it was first alerted to the risk of flash floods at Jurong Town Hall Road shortly before 6 pm. At 5.55 pm, the agency confirmed that a flash flood had occurred along Jurong Town Hall Road, between Jurong East Street 11 and Jurong East Street 12.

The incident came about five minutes after PUB had issued an initial warning of potential flash flooding in the area. The flood subsided at around 6.04 pm.

Earlier in the evening, PUB had also advised the public to avoid two other locations due to flood risk: the junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Way Road, as well as Jln Boon Lay between Enterprise Road and International Road. These advisories were issued between 5.25 pm and 5.30 pm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore had warned of moderate to heavy thundery showers at 5.14 pm affecting the southern, western and central parts of the island between 5.20 pm and 6 pm.

The wet weather follows an earlier forecast issued on February 16, when the weather agency said that moderate to heavy thundery showers were expected over most parts of Singapore in the afternoons and evenings during the first few days of the second half of the month.

There were no immediate reports of injuries linked to the flooding.