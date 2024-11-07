FK Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match Online in the US, UK and India

FK Crvena Zvezda will host Barcelona at the Stadion Rajko Mitic in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage match on Wednesday. The match is crucial for both teams as they look to secure essential points in the tournament. The weather forecast promises clear skies and cool temperatures of 6°C, setting ideal conditions for an intense football match.

Crvena Zvezda, popularly known as 'Red Star Belgrade' in Europe, currently leads Serbia's First Division, holding a comfortable ten-point lead over second-place OFK Beograd. Their domestic season has been impressive, remaining unbeaten across 13 games—securing twelve wins and only one draw, which came in a 2-2 match against Mladost.

Advantage Barcelona

Even if Barcelona makes significant rotations in their lineup, they should still have the strength to outmatch Red Star. The Serbian champions, despite their strong domestic record, have shown weaknesses defensively, already conceding 11 goals over their first three Champions League games.

Barcelona, under the leadership of Hansi Flick, is aiming for its third consecutive Champions League win. Despite currently ranking outside the top eight in the league phase, they are coming off an impressive 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

Crvena Zvezda, however, has struggled in the Champions League and remains winless this season.

Both teams are plagued with injuries, including Barcelona's Ronald Araújo and Crvena Zvezda's Peter Olayinka, which may require tactical reshuffling. Wojciech Szczęsny is expected to make his debut in goal for Barcelona, potentially adding a fresh layer to their defense.

Barcelona is heavily favored in this matchup, with predictions suggesting they will control possession and push for a fast-paced game.

When and Where

The FK Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be played at the at the Stadion Rajko Mitic, Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov. 7).

How to Live Stream

United States: The FK Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The FK Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The FK Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The FK Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The FK Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.