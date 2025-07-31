Five Women Arrested After Nearly 27kg of Cocaine Seized at Singapore's Changi Airport

Five foreign women were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for suspected drug trafficking offences involving almost 27kg of cocaine in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 4.

The CNB said on Thursday, July 31, that they were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following an exchange of intelligence between CNB and the Narcotics Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force (HKNB).

The five suspects, who are aged between 21 and 48, were arrested by CNB officers after they noticed two of them trading bags.

Following a search of their possessions, 10g of cannabis and roughly 26.9kg of cocaine were found. Stuffed toys were discovered to contain the confiscated cocaine.

Sng Chern Hong, the CNB covering director and senior assistant commissioner, expressed gratitude to HKNB for sharing intelligence.

He said, "We stand ready to work with our close counterparts to disrupt drug syndicates and their operations. Those who attempt to traffic drugs through Singapore will be stopped and dealt with in accordance with the law."

"Singapore is not a transit point for drug smugglers and we will not allow our travel hubs to be misused for criminal activity. This operation demonstrates our firm, zero tolerance stance against drugs," he added.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 30g of cocaine, a person could be executed.

According to CNB, investigations into the drug use of those who were arrested are still ongoing.