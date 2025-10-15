Five People, Including Woman, to be Charged Over Separate Outrage of Modesty Cases in Singapore

Four men and one woman, aged between 30 and 72, will be charged in court on Wednesday, October 15, for their suspected involvement in separate cases of outrage of modesty.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the five suspects were allegedly involved in unrelated incidents that took place between January and August 2025 across different parts of the city.

In the first case, a 72-year-old man is accused of molesting a 47-year-old woman along Temple Street on January 28. The police officers arrested him at the scene.

On May 17, a 30-year-old man allegedly molested a 24-year-old woman along Veerasamy Road, while another 41-year-old man was arrested for a similar offence involving a 29-year-old woman along Bayfront Avenue on July 7.

A 31-year-old woman was also arrested after allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman at Duxton Hill on July 11. Police said she was identified and apprehended through follow-up investigations aided by CCTV footage.

In the fifth case, a 47-year-old man allegedly molested a 33-year-old woman along Rochor Canal Road on August 4. He too was arrested at the scene.

All five individuals will each face one count of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871, which carries a penalty of up to three years' imprisonment, a fine, caning, or a combination of such punishments.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the public. "Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," the statement said.

Authorities added that they will continue working closely with public entertainment outlets, transport operators, and community groups to prevent and deter molestation cases.