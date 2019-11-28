Five Napoli supporters were arrested yesterday for violent disorder outside Anfield before Liverpool shared points with the Italian club scoring a goal each in a UEFA Champions League group stage fixture.

Why were the Napoli supporters arrested?

A statement from the local Merseyside police said that three Napoli supporters were arrested for violent disorder and one supporter was arrested for affray while the fifth fan was taken in for 'breach of peace'. "Officers policing the LFC v Napoli CL game have arrested five Napoli fans," said a statement from Merseyside Police.

"Three men were arrested for violent disorder and another was for affray following disorder on Walton Breck Rd before the game. A fifth man was arrested for breach of the peace at the turnstiles on Anfield Road," it added.

Several videos of Napoli supporters appeared on social media who were walking through Liverpool's city centre having sticks in their hands. A few people had also reported that Napoli supporters were even carrying golf clubs as weapons which was later dismissed by Merseyside Police.

'Merseyside Police is aware of social media posts saying Napoli fans are armed with golf clubs in the city centre,' said a statement earlier in the evening. 'Officers have responded and confiscated a number of flags attached to flag poles. No golf clubs have been found' added a further statement.

Liverpool held 1-1 by Napoli

Sean Cox, a Liverpool supporter, was stabbed last year outside Anfield in a Champions League semi-final match against FC Roma. He suffered severe head injuries and is still recovering from the incident.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Serie A side Napoli. Dries Mertens' goal in the 21st minute put Napoli in the lead which was later cancelled by Dejan Lovren's thumping header in the second half.

Liverpool are still top of the group with ten points but they have made things difficult for themselves. Liverpool will need to either win or draw against FC Salzburg in their last fixture to confirm qualification. FC Salzburg currently have seven points. Fabinho suffered an ankle injury against Napoli and he will be out for a few games.