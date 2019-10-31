There have been instances when movie scenes that were extremely offensive had to be scrapped out. All the efforts that the directors put into making those scenes had to go through a lot of scrutiny and they never really made it to the big screen. Some movies had content that was considered disturbing and hence couldn't be included in the final edit.

For instance, a scene from the movie Horrible Bosses 2 shows Dr Julia Harris played by Jennifer Aniston who harasses her assistant (Dale played by Charlie Day) while he's in a state of coma. These movie scenes were determined offensive by the Motion Picture Association of America that usually determines the ratings of any movie. Here's a list of all the movies scenes that had offensive content and were stalled from being screened for the audience.

Deadpool

A scene from Deadpool which was a bar scene had humongous amounts of swearing and plenty of graphic violence. This scene was so "mean and offensive" to many people and couldn't be made.

Scream

An entire act in this movie had to be altered because of the extent to which it was gory. In this 1996 flick, there was a scene where Stu played by Matthew Lillard and Billy played by Skeet Ulrich stab one another to hide some important details. The shot had blood dripping off of Stu's hand which wasn't appealing to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

Deadpool 2

In the 2018 sequel of the movie, the writers had come up with a scene that would be included after showing the credits. This scene had the "killing of baby Hilter" which would have left the audience flabbergasted.

Charlie Countryman

MPAA asked for a sensual scene to be removed from the 2013 romantic drama film. This particular scene had a woman experiencing oral sex. This bit was altered because it made people watching the scene "uncomfortable".

Divergent

This movie adapted from Veronica Roth's first book, had a scene that was filmed and then later trimmed, for it was violent. The sequence has the character Edward, getting stabbed in the eye by Tris which was played by Shailene Woodley.