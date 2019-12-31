The year 2019 has been wonderful for the world of science. As the entire world is all set to welcome a New Year, International Business Times SG edition presents you the list of five mind-blowing science discoveries that could reshape the course of humanity in the future.

1. CRISPR babies with superhuman brain powers

It was in 2018 that He Jiankui, a Chinese doctor created babies using CRISPR gene editing. Soon after the birth of the babies, critics lashed out against the doctor stating that CRISPR gene editing is against the law of nature.

In 2019, it was revealed that these children will be resistant to contracting HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. It has been also claimed that these CRISPR babies will have superhuman brain powers and better cognitive abilities than normal human beings. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison in the last week of this year.

2. Detached pig brains that stayed alive

A milestone study led by Professor Nenan Sestan, a Yale University academic successfully managed to keep pig brains alive for 36 hours after being detached from the body. Experts believe that this new achievement could help solve the problem of the possibility of brain-death after the nervous system is severed.

However, skeptics consider these experiments unethical, and they believe that the success of such studies could result in human head transplant in the future, which will do more harm than good.

3. Reversing a person's biological age

A clinical study conducted in California suggested the possibility of reversing a person's biological age by administering a growth hormone and diabetic medications. It should be noted that it was for the first time scientists have noted the possibilities to reverse the human aging process.

Even though the trial was small, and it did not include a control group, medical experts believe that humans will be able to control their biological aging process in the future using the medication.

4. Capturing the image of interstellar visitor

In August 2019, Gennady Borisov, an amateur astronomer discovered an interstellar object that reached the solar system from the deep nooks of the universe. Later, it was revealed that this object, now known as 2I/Borisov is basically a comet that reached the solar system from outer space.

After the discovery of this space body, scientists captured the image of this interstellar rock using the W.M. Keck Observatory's Low-Resolution Imaging Spectrometer in Hawaii. Experts believe that the discovery of Borisov comet is a milestone feat, as it has helped scientists to understand that interstellar objects in the solar system are much more common than previously thought.

5. Doomsday asteroid Bennu is active

Several space experts believe that asteroid Bennu is one of the most dangerous space rocks that may hit the earth in the future. To study more about this asteroid, NASA has deployed the OSIRIS REx mission, and it found that the space rock is very much active with observable events happening on its surface.

Scientists at NASA made this conclusion after detecting ejecting particle plumes from the surface of Bennu asteroid.