Five Men Arrested for Suspected Involvement in Money Mule Activities in Singapore

Five men, aged 22 to 27, were arrested for their suspected involvement in money mule activities, which include facilitating unauthorized access to computer materials and money laundering.

On Friday, May 30, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release and stated that a 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 28 May, and "preliminary investigations revealed that he had allegedly solicited more than ten bank accounts from different individuals, by paying them a commission for every bank account relinquished."

The bank accounts were then turned over to his accomplices, who utilized them to receive scam revenues totaling over S$76,000.

SPF said, "Through extensive ground enquiries and follow up investigations, officers from Central Police Division established the identities of his accomplices and conducted an island wide operation. Four other men, aged 22 to 27, were arrested on 29 May for their suspected involvement in money mule activities."

The 23-year-old male was supposed to be charged in court on May 30, 2025, while the other three, aged 22 to 27, will be charged on May 31, 2025, for aiding unlawful access to computer files. The other 26-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

The offence of facilitating unauthorized access to computer material under Section 3(1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993 carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine, or both. The remaining 26-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

The police take a severe stance against anyone engaging in scams, and culprits will face legal consequences. To prevent being engaged in money laundering, members of the public should always decline solicitations to utilize their own bank accounts to receive and move funds for others.