Five Malaysian Motorcyclists Injured in Collision on Johor-Singapore Causeway

Five motorcyclists were injured in a traffic collision on the Johor-Singapore Causeway on Monday, January 5, Malaysian authorities said, after a pile-up involving several motorcycles sparked widespread attention online.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said that the accident is believed to have occurred at about 9.20 am on the Causeway heading towards Singapore. Traffic was heavy at the time, though weather conditions were reported to be clear.

According to local news agency Bernama, all five riders were Malaysian men aged between 29 and 50. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations found that the riders were travelling to Singapore for work when the incident occurred. Raub said one of the motorcyclists was believed to have stopped and made a U-turn to retrieve a personal item that had fallen onto the road.

"During the accident, one of the riders was believed to have stopped and made a U-turn to retrieve a personal item that had fallen onto the road," he said in a statement on Monday. "Four other motorcyclists who were approaching were unable to avoid him and collided with the motorcycle."

Footage of the aftermath, shared widely on social media, showed several motorcycles lying on the roadway, with more than 10 riders gathered at the scene. Some were seen waving their arms to alert oncoming traffic. The video was reportedly posted on Facebook by Community Roda Johor.

The case has been classified under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving. The police have urged witnesses to come forward with information to assist investigations.

"The Royal Malaysia Police urge all road users to always exercise caution when driving, to comply with road traffic laws and to ensure adequate rest and that vehicles are in good condition in order to prevent accidents," the police said in the statement.