Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Friday expressed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement in reply to an upset customer. Bezos' reply follows a customer's email criticizing the company's response to the death of George Floyd and the ongoing protests that have erupted across the United States against racism and systemic police brutality.

In an Instagram post, Bezos posted a screenshot of an e-mail from an angry customer who said it was "disturbing" and "offensive" that Amazon posted a message on its website in solidarity with the movement. The customer, whose name was blurred, wrote "ALL LIVES MATTER".

Bezos' Reply Justifies Amazon's Post

Bezos in his reply to the customer wrote, "I have to disagree with you. 'Black Lives Matter' doesn't mean other lives don't matter. Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system." Critics of Black Lives Matter movement often try to counter the phrase by saying "All Lives Matter" or "Blue Lives Matter" in reference to the police officers.

The Amazon CEO was quite stern in his reply. The billionaire said he doesn't have to worry that his son "might be choked to death while being detained one day. I want you to know I support this movement that we see happening all around us and my stance won't change."

Presently, Amazon.com has a prominent "Black Lives Matter" banner on display at the top of the page. The banner links to a blog post describing actions the company is taking to support black communities and racial justice. The customer took offense of this post, following which he wrote to Amazon.

Amazon Clears its Stand

In recent times, protests have erupted nationwide over the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. Many companies have spoken out against Floyd's killing and police brutality including Amazon, which has been quite opening supporting the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Earlier this week, the e-commerce giant announced that it would donate $10 million to social justice organizations. Besides, the company also issued a tweet that said the "inequitable and brutal treatment of Black people" must stop. However, Amazon has also been slammed by many organizations for its ties with police and the development of facial recognition technology.

Several human rights groups have called for the ban on Rekogntion, Amazon's facial recognition technology, which they believe poses a threat to immigrants and religious minorities. Also, more than 1,000 police departments across the United States are into partnership with Ring, the smart doorbell security owned by Amazon.