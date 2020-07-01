Ashleigh Jordan, who has wowed fans with her fitness, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, to share a new video series that shows HIIT-style fitness routine. In the hot video, the diva is seen showing off plenty of skin in a sultry sports bra and booty shorts. The fitness model flaunts her sculpted arms and toned tummy which has left most of her online fans awestruck.

She wears high-waist grey shorts which also give a clear view of her upper thighs and shapely backside and hips. The video shows much of Ashleigh's toned curves leaving fans' hearts racing. She rounds off her outfit with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a necklace, earrings, and a glitzy ring on her finger.

Ashleigh Jordan Sets the Internet on Fire

The blonde model leaves her tresses styled in two French braids. Her locks extend down both sides of her shoulders. In the eye-popping video, Ashleigh performs a workout routine on the rooftop of a parking garage. She does not use any workout equipment for exercises and relies entirely on body weight for resistance.

Ashleigh's exercises focus on maintaining her toned muscular legs in the first exercise circuit. She does regular squat jumps with her legs together and legs apart, adding the jump in between each squat. The second video shows her do high knees, a classic move designed for cardio. In the third video, the blonde model demonstrates her skills in plank single arm raises.

The model's hot workout video has racked up nearly 40,000 likes and over 250 comments within hours of it being published on the social media platform. Several fans lauded the diva's workout regime sharing heart and fire emojis on Instagram. One of her fans wrote, "This is such a great routine! Definitely trying this tomorrow." Another Instagram user wrote, "You are my motivation. I love you!" Check out the picture of the hot blonde that has taken the internet by storm.