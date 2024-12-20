'Firsterce Aunty' Teaches Singaporean Man Lesson for Allegedly Begging Money on MRT Train; Netizens Praise Her for 'Firepower'

A recent TikTok video that showed a woman confronting a man, who was allegedly begging money from passengers on a train, has gone viral on social media. The video of the incident, which took place aboard a Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) train heading toward Napier station, was shared on Reddit's r/SMRTRabak forum on Monday, 16 December.

According to the video caption, the man, who was dressed in a blue top, had been asking for cash from passengers on the MRT repeatedly.

Persistent Behaviour of the Man Left People Uncomfortable

The original video was posted on TikTok on Sunday, 15 December, by a user named @adorablyxevil and he said, "The guy in blue has been walking around asking people for cash."

The user added, "An auntie did give him $10, but he still continued to ask around. He won't stop asking even if you say no." This persistent behaviour of the man eventually left the commuters visibly uncomfortable and thus prompted a woman to step in and confront him.

The woman, who can be seen wearing a pink top, told the man, "Start earning your own money, you're a man, man!" adding, "Got it?... Don't go around and ask [for] money." In response, the man replied, "Don't kaypoh".

Following this, the woman even threatened to call the police and told him to leave the train. According to the passenger who recorded the video, the beggar eventually got off the train after a heated encounter with the woman.

Netizens Praise Woman

Soon after the video was posted on social media, it garnered over 1.3K upvotes and 122 comments on the forum, sparking a lively discussion among netizens. The netizens were seen admiring the woman for being bold and praising for her courage.

One user commented, "Wow, great job, and you even chased him down. Society would be really great if more people were as caring as you," while another said, "Firsterce aunty. If everyone has her firepower, Singapore will be very powerful."

The third user wrote, "The most necessary Karen we never knew we needed. Thanks aunty!" One user wrote, "Salute to aunty!"

Some of the netizens also raised questions about if the man was genuinely in need of money or he was simply taking the advantage of commuters' goodwill.