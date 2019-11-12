Netflix is all set to produce its first-ever Dutch film which is a war drama. The streaming service is known to be allowing local content on its platform and it continues to do so with this Dutch film. The movie titled "The Battle of the Scheldt" is a period war drama set in the 1940s. Netflix will be producing this movie in partnership with a few backers and local broadcasters.

This Dutch-Belgian picture will be produced by Alain de Levita through his Levitate Film banner. The film will be hitting the theatres in the Netherlands next November (2020). It will further be available on Netflix at the same time. The film will be branded as a Netflix film in the U.S. and around the globe.

Directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr, the movie is a $15.5 million war film and the production process has started to make progress. The movie that will be shot in both Dutch and English, is set in late 1944. The story revolves around the efforts of the Allied forces' to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

The audience will be witnessing the bloody and deadly war which resulted in the death of 10000 soldiers. The movie centres around the lives of three people, a young Dutchman fighting for the Germans, a stray English glider pilot and a local girl who is part of the resistance movement, who were involved in the conflict back in time.

The movie stars Gijs Blom, Jamie Flatters and Susan Radder. They play the roles of Dutch soldier, a British pilot and the resistance fighter respectively. Matthijs van Heijningen explains, "Directing this forgotten battle, with a Dutch and international cast, promises to be a real spectacle." "In this film, we show war like never before in a Dutch movie," said de Levita.

According to an article published in Variety, the filmmakers have chosen a young cast. Reason? Having people from the younger generation allows the filmmakers to set the tone "for a grand and compelling war drama".