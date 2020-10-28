The chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce has stated that the first generation coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccines 'is likely to be imperfect' and they 'might not work for everyone', as per reports. Kate Bingham while writing in The Lancet stated no vaccine in the history of medicine was as eagerly anticipated and the vaccination is regarded as the only way to end the pandemic. But she warned that any vaccine might not work for all or for a long time.

"We do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all. It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism. The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long," she wrote.

COVID-19 Vaccine Can Be 'Imperfect'

The Vaccine Taskforce that was made by Sirt Patrick Vallance was set up under the Department for Business, Industrial Strategy, and Energy in May 2020, and Bingham reports to the prime minister. She wrote that the strategy has been to make a diverse portfolio all over different formats for providing the UK the biggest chance of giving safe and effective vaccines while recognizing that many and probably all can fail. Her article came as a review of the virus vaccine research for assessing the effectiveness of the potential vaccine.

Researchers of the University of Oxford stated that a meaningful comparison of different candidates is needed for ensuring only and moist effective vaccines are deployed. Dr. Sussane Hodgson from the University of Oxford said that it is not likely that we will witness a single vaccine winner in the fight against coronavirus.

"Different technologies will bring distinct advantages that are relevant in different situations, and additionally, there will probably be challenges with manufacturing and supplying a single vaccine at the scale required, at least initially. Taking a standardized approach to measuring the success of vaccines in clinical trials will be important for making meaningful comparisons so that the most effective candidates can be taken forward for wider use," she added as reported by Sky News.

There are over 200 vaccine candidates in development all over the world with 44 in clinical trials. Out of 44, nine are currently in phase three and are getting injected to thousands of people for confirming safety and effectiveness.