First CAD Director and Ex-Prosecutor Glenn Knight Dies on Flight Back to Singapore

Lawyer and former director of the police's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) Glenn Knight passed away aboard a Scoot flight returning to Singapore from Australia. He was 80. Knight had no children and was widowed. A few years ago, his wife passed away.

The prominent prosecutor, who rose to prominence in the legal profession in the 1970s and 1980s, was appointed director of the CAD upon its establishment in 1984. In Singapore, the CAD is the main organization responsible for investigating white-collar crimes.

80-year-old man discovered sitting still

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) reported receiving a report of a potential death on board Flight TR21 around 12.40 am on Wednesday, February 19.

An 80-year-old man was discovered sitting still in a seat when police officials boarded the plane after it touched down in Singapore around three in the morning, according to a spokeswoman.

He was declared dead at the scene by a medical professional.

According to the spokeswoman, authorities do not suspect foul play based on preliminary inquiries, although investigations are still underway.

Pursued high-profile criminal cases

After years of pursuing several high-profile criminal cases, Knight helped establish the CAD in 1984. The cases include the case of Adrian Lim, a self-described medium, who was implicated in the murder of two children at the Toa Payoh rite in 1981. In 1983, Lim and his two "holy wives" were found guilty and given the death penalty.

Knight also had a part in the trial of Tan Koon Swan and Peter Tham, two businessmen who were implicated in the demise of Pan-Electric Industries.

In 1991, Knight resigned his position at CAD after being the subject of an investigation into charges of corruption. Later on, he was found guilty.

In 1994, Knight was forbidden from practicing law after his initial conviction. He was found guilty four years later of embezzling CAD money while serving as director.

Opened his own office

He became the sixth lawyer to be rehabilitated as an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore after his application to be reinstated as a lawyer was approved in 2007.

After being reinstated, Knight worked for a law firm that year. In 2010, he opened his own office, where he stayed until his passing.

Richard Pereira, who worked with Knight at the CAD, told CAN that he was a "very quiet boss who was thorough and strict". Pereira, who is now an independent security adviser in Indonesia added, "I found him to be compassionate as well. He always had a smile on his face and treated accused persons fairly."

He also said that Knight was a "remarkable friend" and a great boss, who never raised his voice.