Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has adopted cloud-based enterprise technology that is designed to meet the changing needs of the university as well as its employees, to streamline processes and enhance operational efficiency as part of the NTU Smart Campus vision.

The partnership between NTU and two top companies, IBM and Workday, allowed the institution to become the first Asian university to implement a full-suite cloud-based HR and payroll solution to 9,600 university employees.

As per the news release, the implementation of the software company, Workday replaces 65 HR legacy systems at the university and "comes a year after NTU adopted SAP Ariba, a cloud-based procurement system that provides an end-to-end procurement to payment system – from sourcing to invoicing, payments and reporting – through a single point of entry."

"NTU is the first Singapore organisation to adopt a cloud-based procurement solution that meets the compliance requirements of the Government Procurement Act."

In July 2018 NTU implemented ServiceNow to improve employee efficiency, enhance the user experience and optimise its IT and financial resources.

"By leveraging a common platform and standard data interface, all data and information are immediately visible and up-to-date at all times, so that management decision can be based on real-time data and information for greater accuracy and reliability," it further added.

ServiceNow has enabled NTU to fulfil IT service requests more quickly and easily. It also led to a significant change in the way users interact with IT and other shared services.

As per Subra Suresh, NTU President Professor, "The implementation of the latest cloud solutions will bring NTU a step closer to realising our NTU Smart Campus vision. These innovative, employee-focused systems will enable our faculty and staff to work better together, and drive our future success in the dynamic global higher education and research landscape."

While describing how Workday boosts NTU employees' experience and productivity, Tan Aik Na, NTU's Vice President for Administration, said that the company is "all about simplifying the way we work and collaborate. This is particularly important for NTU in its next stage of growth amid growing global competition.

"The higher education landscape, particularly in the areas of employee and student expectations, business needs and technology offerings, has changed significantly in recent years. This prompted us to explore technology deployment that will strengthen NTU's competitive edge moving forward."

In addition, Samuel Ho, Workday Practice Leader, IBM ASEAN, said that while working with NTU, they designed and deployed "a modern, intuitive, mobile-enabled HCM (human capital management) solution that is powered by real-time analytics dashboards. This is a transformational project, which brings together data, processes and technology, not just for operational efficiencies and effectiveness, but most importantly with a strategic focus on people at its core.

"As NTU's implementation partner, we look forward to further progressing the employee transformation journey," he added.