Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed firefighters after they were alerted to the fire which broke out at two units in Geylang Lorong 4 on Sunday afternoon

In a Facebook post, SCDF stated that they received a call at round 2 pm on Sunday regarding the fire incident that involved the content of shophouses on the third floor of unit 45 and 47.

Almost 36 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles were deployed by the SCDF to the scene. The team of firefighters used four handheld jets and an aerial water monitor to control the blaze at two units in Geylang Lorong 4.

The post also mentioned that "About 20 occupants from the affected and adjacent shophouse units were evacuated by SCDF and the Police."

The pictures of the incident also showed smoke bellowing from the building's roof. But almost an hour later the firefighters successfully controlled the blaze and extinguished it by 3.25 pm.

SCDF confirmed that there were no injuries reported. The officials are currently conducting further investigation.