A fire broke out at one of the Mount Elizabeth Hospital's administrative offices in Orchard on Sunday morning. Almost 60 employees of the hospital were successfully evacuated before the arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In a Facebook post, SCDF stated that it responded to the fire accident at 3 Mount Elizabeth Road at around 6.30 am. They also mentioned that the fire was confined to an office on the first floor of Block C.

The SCDF firefighters used one water jet and extinguished the fire at the hospital.

Mount Elizabeth Hospital chief executive officer Noel Yeo has mentioned that hospital's top priorities now are to ensure the safety and well-being of the employees and in-house patients as well as the visitors.

However, it should be noted that there was no report of injuries to any patient of visitors due to the fire accident.

The hospital authorities are currently working with SCDF to provide their assistance in the investigation of the incident.

Yeo stated that the hospital will take all the necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. In addition, he also apologised to the patients and visitors for the inconvenience.