Fire Breaks Out at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Hotel Complex, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Tuesday, October 28, likely due to welding works.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that it was notified about the fire at 1 Bayfront Avenue at about 3.40 pm.

Before the SCDF arrived, MBS personnel used a hose reel to put out the fire that was involving a plastic mat on the 55th floor of MBS Hotel Tower 3.

No injuries were reported.

According to an MBS spokesperson, the fire was minor and happened in an area that visitors couldn't reach.

The spokesperson said, as quoted by The Straits Times, "We are working closely with the authorities to investigate this incident."

However, MBS added that the business operations were not impacted by the accident.

Thick, black smoke was seen rising from the rooftop of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in video that has been shared online on a number of social media sites.

According to SCDF, preliminary findings suggest that nearby welding operations were most likely the cause of the fire.