Fire Breaks Out at Singapore Chinatown Restaurant on Second Day of Chinese New Year

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Chinatown on Wednesday, February 18, the second day of Chinese New Year.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at 52 Smith Street at about 2.10 am. The address corresponds to Wan Nian Stone Pot Fish restaurant.

When firefighters arrived, they found the kitchen of the ground-floor restaurant engulfed in flames and the premises filled with smoke. The blaze was extinguished using two water jets.

SCDF said there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

A photograph shared with The Straits Times showed at least two fire engines and two SCDF vehicles stationed along the street, with smoke lingering in the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to SCDF's annual statistics report released on February 11, the number of fires in commercial premises rose by 12.9%, increasing from 241 cases in 2024 to 272 cases in 2025.