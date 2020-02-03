Former presidential candidate John Kerry was in a tweetstorm after he uncharacteristically used the F-word in a tweet trashing chatter over his possible return to the 2020 democratic nomination race. The former secretary of state was apparently overheard talking on the phone discussing ways to enter the 2020 presidential race, kicking off frenzied speculation.

Kerry, who lost to George w Bush in 2004, wanted to set the record straight by tweeting that he is supporting Joe Biden all the way and that talk about his run was fiction. Refuting speculation, Kerry said he wasn't running and that "any report otherwise is f***ing (or categorically) false. He also reiterated his support to Biden.

The Democratic nomination field is a crowded one. The prominent candidates are independent senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, Democratic senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden. Though Kerry is one of the high profile backers of Joe Biden, he was heard talking about "the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party- down whole", a reference to Sanders winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

Kerry refutes claim

"Maybe I'm f***ing deluding myself here", Kerry was overheard saying at a Des Moines hotel, in Iowa, NBC reported. He was heard explaining that to run, he'd have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches. He said that donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to "raise a couple of million", since they "now have the reality of Bernie".

Refuting that he's considering to run, Kerry tweeted that "Any report otherwise is f***ing (or categorically) false. He reiterated his support to Biden.

He deleted the tweet and tweeted again, without the expletive.

Responding to a possibility of Kerry running for President, Senior Adviser to Joe Biden, Symone D. Sanders said, "Everyone knows Secretary Kerry is all in for Joe Biden".

Whether he's seeking to run or not, the incident throws light on the differences among the Democrats regarding the present field of candidates. In case senator Bernie Sanders wins the presidential nomination, the possibility of him defeating Trump is often questioned in Democratic circles.

The incident comes before the results of the important Iowa caucus on Monday, and is bound to create some unease among the highly divided Democrats. John Kerry served as the Secretary of State under Obama administration, from 2013 to 2017.