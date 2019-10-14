A 10-year-old girl is making waves after pointing out an 'offensive' question on her school maths test. The young girl, known as Rhythm Pacheco, even took a stand by not answering the question. Her mother Naomi then decided to go through her homework. It was then that she discovered that her young daughter had left a powerful message for her teacher.

The young girl has been hailed as 'courageous' after her work was shared online. She has been hugely praised for standing for her beliefs. Rhythm, while doing her maths homework came across a question asking her to compare the weights of three women and find out 'how much heavier' one is from the other.

Rhythm found the question offensive. She circled the question and wrote: "This is offensive. Sorry I won't right this it's rood." The student from Utah was initially worried about how her teacher would react to it and therefore wrote a letter explaining it further as to why she didn't want to answer the question, Today reported.

"I don't want to be rude but I don't think that math problem was very nice because that's judging people's weight," she said. "Also the reason I did not do the sentence is because I just don't think that's nice. Love Rhythm."

She feels that the question might affect young girls who already feel insecure about their bodies. Rhythm's parents are quite proud of the action she took. "Rhythm's dad and I were extremely proud of Rhythm for listening to her gut instincts and standing up for what is right," said Naomi.

"Rhythm's teacher was so responsive and handled the situation with such care. She told her she understands how she would be upset about this and that she didn't have to write out the answer," she added.

Many praised the youngster. One of them commented on Facebook: "Way to go Rhythm! Love how strong of a person you are at a young age. This will serve you well in life."

Another wrote: "As someone who grew up as an overweight child in the 70s I can tell you it was absolutely brutal. Zero tolerance was not a thing, kudos to this child for being sensitive to others' disabilities."