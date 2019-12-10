Close
Meghan Markle's friend and jewellery designer, Jennifer Meyer, has been asked by Buckingham Palace to remove a dozen images of the Duchess of Sussex from her Instagram page. The pictures of Meghan that were removed from the photo-sharing platform featured the Duchess wearing several designer pieces of jewellery. The jewelleries were provided to Meghan by her friend Meyer and she wore them at numerous royal events.

Some of the pictures that were taken down from Instagram featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introducing baby Archie to the world. There were also few photos of Meghan during her meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, reported Daily Mirror.

Pictures of Meghan were used by Meyer to promote her designs

These pictures of Meghan were used by Meyer to promote her designs. She uploaded the photos on Jennifer Meyer jewellery website and her Instagram page. The pictures were accompanied with the links to purchase the items.

The photos of Meghan were removed by the designer after receiving an order from Buckingham Palace to take them down from her Instagram page. She was also told that these controversial snaps could be "damaging" for the Duchess and for the Royal family. "Jennifer Meyer has been told to remove the images and in no uncertain terms how damaging this could be for Meghan and the Royal Family," a royal source told Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, the fashion and royal experts got into a debate about the controversial images. Jason Panudy, of PR experts Goldbug, said there is 'little doubt" on how beneficial the photos of Meghan could have been for the designer. The editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, said, "Meghan has again blurred the line between ­celebrity and royalty."

What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share on Instagram?

The news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan shared a "meaningful" message on Instagram. Through the social media post, the royal couple shared some details about the Endeavour Fund that was created by The Duke of Sussex to support the Armed Forces community.

The Instagram update included an exclusive quote of Prince Harry that explained the various life-changing injuries that men and women have after serving in the armed forces. The post featured several images of Meghan and Prince Harry with the injured people and it was liked by 161,020 people.

Spotlight on: Endeavour Fund Today we are taking a look back at the amazing work done by the @EndeavourFund, an organisation created by The Duke of Sussex to support the Armed Forces community. HRH was motivated by the ambitions of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) service personnel and veterans across the UK, who wanted to use sport and adventurous activity as part of their recovery. And what they choose to take on is extraordinary! These men and women break global records and set goals for those around the world - non-disabled and disabled alike, including: The first amputee to cross Greenland icecap unsupported, the first triple amputee to qualify as a rescue diver, the fastest unsupported rowing time across the Atlantic, and so many more. The endeavours they take on are inspirational, but also have a tremendous impact on their physical, emotional and social recovery, as well as a lasting effect on the family and community around them. Since launching in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported nearly 6,000 WIS in sport and adventure challenges. As The Duke said, â€œThe magic of the Endeavour Fund is that it enables those who had life changing injuries in their prime, many of whom felt defeated, to use the power of sport to find a new purpose. The renewed self-belief we see in everyone who participates, and how this transforms their lives and the lives of those around them is overwhelming. Beyond that, each man or woman who participates uses their endeavour as an opportunity to raise funds for another serviceman or woman who needs the same support they once did. Itâ€™s a powerful and meaningful process that I am so proud to be a part of.â€ â€¢ In 2019 alone, 17 grants were submitted benefitting nearly a thousand WIS and over 200 family and friends. 198 qualifications were gained and more than 80 are back in the workforce feeling fulfilled and with a renewed sense of purpose. Photo Â© Endeavour Fund

