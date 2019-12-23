South Korean actress Kim Bora, who is popularly known for her role as a college student in JTBC drama Sky Castle, will be portraying a nurse in the second season of Romantic Doctor Kim. According to her, she is really excited to be a part of the famous medical drama and work with senior actors Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop.

New sequel of the SBS drama will once again take viewers to the Gangwon Province. It will then continue to focus on the various challenges faced by the staff members and the patients at a small hospital in the region called Doldam. Dr. Kim Sa Bu, played by Han Suk Kyu, is still the medical-in-charge of the hospital. He will be joined by some new staff members and one of them is Nurse Joo Hyung Mi.

Who is Joo Hyung Mi?

She is the youngest nurse at Doldam hospital. The character will be portrayed by actress Bora in the SBS series. Hyung Mi is described as a talented nurse who is very passionate about her job. She is loved by the doctors and patients at the hospital because of her seniority towards the job and kindness for the patients.

Why Bora wanted to be a nurse?

The actress revealed that she was a huge fan of Dr. Kim Sa Bu while watching the first season of Romantic Doctor Kim. The character has always made her laugh and cry with his appearance. So, she considers it an honour to be a part of such a project. Bora also revealed that it is her first time experience in the medical drama and she will have to work hard for justifying the character.

The actress even said it is a privilege to work with senior actors, like Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop, from whom she learned a lot. Bora then thanked writer Kang Eun Kyung and director Yoo In Sik for including her in such a big project that is loved by Korean drama lovers worldwide.

"Because it's my first time portraying a nurse, I'm working hard to take on this challenge by personally receiving training and studying. I'm lacking in a lot of ways, so I'm always amazed while watching senior actors on set and I'm giving my best in order to not cause harm. I'll work harder," Soompi quoted her as saying.

Romantic Doctor Kim season 2 is scheduled to premiere on SBS at 10pm KST on January 6. The mini-series features Lee Sung Kyung as medical student Cha Eun Jae and Ahn Hyo Seop as her classmate Seo Woo Jin.