Find out what Rocky Lee is up to these days

Music industry in America is a cutthroat business. If you are an independent artist out there in NYC and you don't get signed by any of the record labels you might miss out on a good opportunity to become mainstream. When it comes to hot music record labels, the "Million Dollar record" label is right there among hottest music record labels in America. Million Dollar record is owned by Rocky Lee, an avid musical prodigy himself. Born in the Bronx, New York Rocky Lee found his passion for music at a very young age. By the time he was 18: Rocky was already an established DJ in NYC. Exceptionally talented, Rocky learned the game quickly and launched his own record label. Million Dollar record is known for launching new talents who have a good chance to be a worldwide hit in the future. Rocky believes that with enough hard work and dedication any person can become one of the greats. He strongly emphasizes on nurturing the young talents rather than just milking them for quick record outputs. Many young people are full of ideas that need proper guidance to stay in the music scene for long; otherwise they can burn out pretty quickly. Million Dollar records provide a platform to improve and grow the young talent.

Nowadays Rocky Lee has been busy mentoring new talent who will be signed in a few months. You will see many new faces and a lot of fresh music in the coming days. Rocky lee is also working on the production of his TV show which will be launched very soon. Although already successful, Rocky Lee still claims to be a learner. Every day is a new experience and there is always room for improvement. You need to keep improving yourself and learn new things because experience only comes from working in your field.