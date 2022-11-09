Filmmaker Melicka Jamshidabadi becomes a prominent voice for Iranian women in their fight for freedom

Iranians' fight against the oppressive regime, tyranny and persecution, have progressed drastically in recent months. Iranians have been opposing the Islamic regime for decades, and the conflict has only intensified following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, at the hands of the Iranian Morality Police in September.

Iranian men and women are putting their lives on the line, protesting in the streets, demanding freedom and regime change as the government continues to arrest protestors and activists. Social media has played an essential role in raising awareness about the issue and giving women a platform to voice their struggles in this endeavor.

One of this movement's most outspoken voices is young Persian filmmaker Melicka Jamshidabadi. Jamshidabadi has made several award-winning short films that address global issues. Today, her focus is on her home country as she dedicates herself to joining her fellow Iranians in their fight against the regime.

Giving a voice through social media

Born in Tehran, Iran, Jamshidabadi has first-hand experience with the difficulties of being a woman in Iran; therefore, she feels obligated to help her country's women fight for freedom by amplifying their voices through her films. She uses her social media platform reach to raise awareness about Iranians' struggles globally. Jamshidabadi's latest video honours people who lost their lives for the cause. Her films provide a voice for her people as the Iranian government restricts internet access to silence the protestors' voices.

"We are fighting for our right to choose, our right to speak, our right to live, and every other basic human right that has been stripped away from us" she explains, "This regime has oppressed Iranians for over 40 years, and Mahsa Amini's death was a spark to the extensive Iranian protests you are seeing all around the world."

Jamshidabadi's sizable online presence has played a crucial role in expanding the movement's global reach and bringing it to the center of public discussion. Her videos on the subject have garnered millions of views across all of her platforms and were showcased at numerous events such as the Vancouver and Los Angeles fashion week shows to promote the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement for Iran.

The young filmmaker hopes for the day that women in her country have the equality and freedom they deserve. Jamshidabadi wishes to fight alongside her people and vows to continue supporting the movement in any way she can.

Melicka Jamshidabadi has been recognized for her efforts in creating awareness about the movement in Iran. Her films provide a unique and powerful perspective on the fight for liberation against the oppressive regime. The young filmmaker's dedication to the cause is apparent. Jamshidabadi will continue to play a significant part in gathering global support in the fight for women's rights in Iran.

(Pau Castillo is an investigative journalist covering world affairs)