Filmmaker Mandar Sudhakar Khare's untitled entertainer to bring a generation of Bollywood stars together

For every aspiring Bollywood artist and creative professional, it is a dream to work with the best names in the industry. However, it is not easy to bring celebrated names aboard for a project especially when you are a newbie to the industry. And looks like film director Mandar Sudhakar Khare has managed to do the unimaginable with his upcoming star-studded project.

Mandar has been working in the Hindi film industry for a couple of years. His first Hindi project was the Zee5 film 'Deool Band' after which he worked on the technical aspects of India's biggest films like 'Chhichhore', 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'. Now that he has learnt the nuances of filmmaking, his maiden web series 'Perfect Strangers' is slated to release soon.

Jointly directed by Akshata Gaigaware, the web series is a romantic tale catering to the youth. In addition, the director is also working on his ambitious Marathi film. Along with it, Khare has an untitled multi-starrer Hindi film which is said to be a complete entertainer. The grapevine has it that the director will bring a generation of stars to the entertaining flick.

As per the development, Mandar Sudhakar Khare is keen to cast Kartik Aaryan. If all goes well, the director might bring B-Town's Khiladi Akshay Kumar on board for the project. Currently, the speculations are rife, and nothing is official until we hear the confirmation. For now, Mandar Sudhakar Khare is awaiting the release of 'Perfect Strangers' which will bring fresh faces to the forefront.

Before taking the director's seat, Mandar Sudhakar Khare was an engineer. His creative flair for photography saw him dive deep into filmmaking. In the past, Khare has worked as a fashion photographer with the country's leading name Storm Fashion Company. Apart from this, he has also worked as a cinematographer for several projects.

Making a seamless transition, Mandar has excelled in the creative space. With multiple projects in the pipeline, let's wait to hear an official announcement from the filmmaker soon. We wish the supremely talented director lots of luck in his upcoming endeavours.