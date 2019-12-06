In a gruesome murder that occurred in Philippine's Misamis Oriental province, a 21-year old man decapitated a woman and ate her brain as a topping with the rice he cooked, as he "was hungry". The decapitated body of a woman, without an upper garment was discovered in Philippine's Talisayan town in Misamis Oriental province on Thursday. Upon investigation, 21-year old Lloyd Bagtong admitted to committing the ghastly murder.

Bagtong, an unemployed, single man, resident of the town's Barangay Casibole, had cut the woman's head and ate her brain. The woman's corpse, with its hands tied and head cut off, was found 4km from the home of the accused. Police said Bagtong was allegedly seen running away from his house as a report about a headless woman began to circulate in the community.

Victim was killed because she was speaking in English

Captain Maribeth Ramoga, Talisayan police chief, said that the suspect admitted to killing the victim by beheading her, using a scythe -- a sharp agricultural hand tool used for mowing grass and reaping crops, found tucked in his waist, CNA reported.

Bagtong also told the investigators that he ate the victim's brain as he was hungry. He said he put the victim's brain as topping for the rice he cooked. He then threw the victim's skull in a hole not far from his house.

Based on the testimonies of the witnesses and those who knew Bagtong, the accused is suspected to be suffering from a mental condition, the police chief said. "The suspect said he killed the victim because she was speaking in English. This probably irritated him," Capt Ramoga said. Before the incident, witnesses also saw Bagtong walking along with the victim.

Fresh bloodstains found

According to the police, the woman, whose identity is being ascertained, was probably killed on Thursday morning as the blood stains found at the crime scene were still fresh. During investigation, other than the victim's skull, a blood-stained cloth was also recovered, believed to be used by the suspect to carry the victim's head from the crime scene to his home. The suspect is presently in the police custody, awaiting murder charges to be leveled against him, the police informed.