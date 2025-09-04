Filial Piety Above All: Dr. Aesos Lai's Life Philosophy and Creative Mission

"If I had money, I could be kind too." This line from the 2019 Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite struck audiences worldwide. It revealed not only social inequalities but also a dangerous notion that kindness is conditional, a privilege reserved for the wealthy.

For Dr. Aesos Lai (Lai Fah Onn), the answer is profoundly different. He believes kindness should not wait for wealth or comfort, but must be lived daily, rooted in filial piety as life's foundation. His latest creation, the illustrated collection "Filial Piety Above All," embodies this lifelong conviction.

A Message Beyond Words

Recently, Dr. Lai former record label executive, film producer, President of "I Love KL Souvenir," and Founder & CEO of Sunshine Kingdom released his first illustrated book, "Filial Piety Above All." Featuring 180 original visuals, the collection explores the layered meanings of xiao (filial piety) and shan (kindness). More than a book, it is a heartfelt letter to the world: a reminder that in an increasingly indifferent era, the values we must not forget are compassion, gratitude, and responsibility.

"You don't need to wait until you're a millionaire to give back," Dr. Lai reflects. "I may never be one, but as long as I have the ability, I will do what I can, however small. Kindness is not an identity it's a choice."

From Humble Beginnings to Lifelong Commitment

Born into a modest family, Dr. Lai's father was a teacher, and his mother, at age 40, became a door-to-door magazine saleswoman in Kuala Lumpur to support the household. That sacrifice left a deep imprint on young Lai, who promised himself: "One day, I will take care of them as they have taken care of me."

His career journey was equally diverse selling wine in his youth, then rising as a record executive, music producer, and film producer, composing over 150 instrumental works along the way. Yet no matter how many roles he took on, the core promise of filial piety never left him. At 62, he chose to honour it with a creative legacy that blends gratitude, culture, and social contribution.

Breaking Tradition with AI

An avid creator, Dr. Lai is no stranger to records. In 2021, he entered the Malaysia Book of Records for "Most Motivational Quotes by an Entrepreneur." Now, he has set another milestone with "Filial Piety Above All," the nation's first motivational illustrated collection fully generated with AI technology.

The book combines original quotes in English and Chinese, alongside AI-created visuals, designed, edited, and produced solely by Dr. Lai. Translation support was provided by Icon Lau (Lau Ay Kuen).

"Don't fear Ai, Fear the person who masters Ai," Dr. Lai insists. "Fear belongs only to those who can't control it. AI will not replace people it's a tool to help us do things faster, better, and more beautifully."

For him, the project is not a commercial venture but a gesture of sincerity. He shares the book personally with friends, encouraging them if moved to make donations of any amount to two orphanages he supports. His hope: to spread the message of filial piety and extend kindness, one act at a time.

A Personal Mission Rooted in Family

Part of Dr. Lai's determination also came from a painful family experience. As the eldest son with two sisters one living abroad and another estranged from their mother for a year he was heartbroken to see filial ties strained at home.

"I have always encouraged others to honour their parents, yet within my own family, I witnessed the opposite. That was the moment I knew I had to finish this book," he shares.

For Dr. Lai, the collection is not only a message to society, but also a personal offering to his family a reminder never to wait until it is "too late" to express love and care.

Living Filial Piety Every Day

Even before the book, Dr. Lai had already woven filial piety into his work. One memorable project was the Filial Piety Coffee Series under his company, featuring not celebrities but portraits of his father, mother, mother-in-law, and partner's parents and in-laws on its packaging.

He recalls with a smile: "When my father was hospitalized for a heart condition, he proudly handed out coffee packets bearing his photo to the nurses. That look of pride is etched in my heart forever."

For Dr. Lai, filial piety is not a single act but a lifelong practice, while kindness is something that can and should be done every day.

Ultimately, "Filial Piety Above All" is more than a book title. It is a life philosophy, a compass that has guided Dr. Aesos Lai's journey, and one he now hopes to pass on to the world.