US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has released a new ad which features Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, touting the administration's response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 30-second ad titled "Carefully", which was released on Saturday, a narrator notes Trump's recovery from Covid-19 and includes a clip of Fauci, the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, The Hill news website reported.

"President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America. Together, we rose to meet the challenge, protecting our seniors, getting them life-saving drugs in record time, sparing no expense. President Trump tackled the virus head on, as leaders should. "We'll get through this together. We'll live carefully, but not afraid," the narrator is quoted a saying. Meanwhile, Fauci adds: "I can't imagine that anybody could be doing more."

Super Spreader Event

The development comes few days after Fauci said that the September 27 White House ceremony to nominate conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court as a "super spreader" event. Since the event, according to a government memo, at least "34 White House staffers and other contacts" have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days.

According to the memo, an unnamed senior adviser to Trump, who is now back in the White House after his Covid-19 diagnosis, has also tested positive for the disease. Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, both senior aides to the President, have tested positive in recent days.

The others in the President's inner circle who have also tested positive for the virus are First Lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Kayley McEnany, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Utah Senator Mike Lee, North Carolina Senator Thom Tilis, former adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump campaign director Bill Stepien.