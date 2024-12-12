FIFA's Confirms, Saudi Arabia to Host 2034 World Cup

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has made a decision that has sparked controversy worldwide. Despite numerous concerns raised over Saudi Arabia's alleged history of human rights violations, FIFA has confirmed the Middle-East nation as the host of the 2034 World Cup.

The decision was made during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress meeting, where all 211 of FIFA's member nations were represented via video link.

The 2030 tournament will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. In a nod to the history of the competition, three matches will be held in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay to mark the centenary of the competition. The opening match of the 2030 event will be played in Uruguay, which hosted the inaugural 1930 finals.

The Controversy Surrounding the Decision

The decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia was not without controversy. Human rights organization Amnesty International expressed concern over the deafening silence from national governing bodies regarding Saudi Arabia's hosting, especially in comparison to the outcry over Qatar's staging of the 2022 finals.

The European countries also expressed opposition to Saudi Arabia hosting the World Cup in 2034 due to their plans to organize the event in winter. Any efforts to stage the 2034 finals in winter to avoid the extreme daytime temperatures in the Saudi summer are set to be opposed by Europe's domestic leagues, who are already involved in a legal action against FIFA.

The Supporters and Critics

Despite the controversy, supporters of the bid argue that the World Cup would promote tourism, boost the economy, and improve local sports infrastructure. They also highlighted the positive effects of high-profile global events, such as encouraging sports participation, fostering national pride, and attracting international visitors.

However, the decision has not been universally welcomed. The Norwegian football federation announced that it would abstain from any vote by acclamation, criticizing the process FIFA had followed to determine the 2030 and 2034 hosts as "flawed".

Saudi Arabia became the sole bidder after a bid from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) failed to gain support and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand was withdrawn. Critics argue that the Saudi bid has used state funds and state-owned assets to purchase soft power and influence within sport.

The Future of the World Cup

The decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia is not the end of the battle. The controversy is set to continue for the next few years both in the courts and on international forums. As FIFA moves forward with these high-stakes plans, it sets the stage for not only competitive sports but also dialogue about the moral responsibilities of sports organizations.

The upcoming tournaments are sure to prompt discussions, raise awareness, and potentially influence changes as focus sharpens on the host countries and their respective social landscapes. The buildup to these events will undoubtedly capture the attention of millions worldwide as nations prepare to showcase their cultural heritage and sporting prowess.

While some see it as an opportunity for economic growth and cultural exchange, others view it as a disregard for human rights concerns. As the world watches, the impact of this decision on the future of international football remains to be seen.