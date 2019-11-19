The Singaporean national men's football team will fight it out against Yemen in their fifth fixture of the second round of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifications on November 19, in Bahrain.

The match is an away fixture for the Lions but due to the ongoing civil war, Yemen have to host their home matches in Bahrain. Singapore will look forward to bouncing back after losing back-to-back two fixtures in the qualifiers whereas Yemen will aim to continue on their winning form after they defeated Palestine in their last fixture.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The Lions who are currently placed 159th in the FIFA rankings have performed decently at the start of the qualifiers by restricting a higher-ranked Yemen side to a 2-2 draw at home. The Singapore team were the better among the two on that particular day and they should have left the ground with three points in their kitty.

After defeating Palestine 2-1 at home in their second fixture of the qualifiers they faced two back-to-back losses against Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan. Tatsuma Yoshida's men will be on a high after they had a good game against Qatar in a friendly, last week, as they only conceded two goals against the high-ranked side.

The point gap between the leaders Saudi and Singapore is just four points with four matches to go, so it is a must-win fixture for the visitors. However, the Lions will miss the services of first-choice left-back Shakir Hamzah which is a huge loss for the Asian side.

On the other hand, Yemen are currently placed third in the group table with five points in their kitty. They started their campaign facing a minor hiccup as they were held by a lower-ranked Singapore side.

After which they rallied to hold group leaders Saudi Arabia 2-2 at home and were high on confidence. But, in their next fixture, they faced humiliation against Uzbekistan as they suffered a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the Uzbeks.

After this dismal result, they against bounced back in form with a win over Palestine. The Yemenis will look forward to close in the gap between them and the group leaders by defeating Singapore.

Yemen are the favourite to win the fixture but the Lions can produce a major upset. The scoreline will probably be 3-2 in favour of Yemen. The Yemen-Singapore match is going to be played at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain, the match will start at 11 PM approximately as per SGT.

How and where to watch in Singapore

The live streaming of the match can be watched by the fans on Toggle.sg. The match will also be telecasted on Mediacorp TV Channel 5.