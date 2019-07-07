The United States team will face Netherlands in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 on July 7 at the Lon Olympic stadium in France. USA came into the final defeating England 2-1 whereas Netherlands entered the final courtesy a 1-0 win over Sweden.

Preview, prediction, schedule

The three-time world champions USA are coming into the final riding high on a hard fought win against England. They have been in magnificent form throughout the tournament and have not lost a single match. However, their star player and probably the player of the tournament Megan Rapinoe was out of the semi-final clash due to a hamstring injury. But the USA team management have announced that she will be fit for the final. The loss of such a big player would have been a major setback for the team. With her in the team, they will be looking forward to adding another trophy to their collection.

On the other hand, Netherlands who are now oozing with confidence after qualifying for the final, came into the cup decider by beating Sweden in a hard fought 1-0 win. The sole goal of the match came in the 99th minute. The 2017 European champions will be hoping that their star player Lieke Martens performs up to her usual high standard and gets fit for the final. She was one of the reasons behind the 2017 triumph so her presence will be very vital for the Orange Brigade.

The USA definitely have the upper hand over first time finalist Netherlands and are, definitely, the favourite to win. But Netherlands, who have been unbeaten for the last 12 matches, will not let them win easily. An exciting match is on the cards.

The USA-Netherlands match will start at 5 PM on July 7 according to local time and 11 pm, July 7 according to SGT.