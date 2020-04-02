The FIFA president Gianni Infantino stated on Thursday that footb all is going to be totally different when it will resume after the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. A reported by by Italian news agency ANSA the global soccer head said when football comes back everyone will celebrate coming out of the nightmare.

"There is one lesson, however, that both you and me must have understood: the football that will come after the virus will be totally different...(more) inclusive, more social and more supportive, connected to the individual countries and at the same time more global, less arrogant and more welcoming." He added: "We will be better, more human and more attentive to true values."

Coronavirus pandemic affecting football

Last week, Infantino told Gazzetta dello Sport that it was the right time to take a step back and reform a sport where fixture lists have become overloaded and financial resources increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few elite clubs.

He suggested there could be "fewer, but more interesting tournaments. Maybe fewer squads, but more balance. Fewer, but more competitive, matches to safeguard the health of the players."

The coronavirus outbreak has created major stir around the world claiming the lives of over 47,000 people worldwide and infecting over 900,000 globally. The WHO has described it as a pandemic and the epicentre is currently shifting to USA.

(With agency inputs)