The long-anticipated patch note for FIFA 20 players has finally arrived. The new features would be available on your PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC once you upgrade the latest available FIFA merchandise. As expected, the new patch would come up with a series of changes in the gameplay, including other required areas. Here go the detailed changes, would be available on your console/PC post-upgrade.

Gameplay

As asked by most of the FIFA communities, EA has come up with a series of changes with its new upgrade. With the latest upgrade, you would be able to experience an adjusted threshold once the Referee shows a yellow card after a foul. EA Sports claims this new upgrade would reduce the number of Yellow Cards given for minor fouls.

Patch Note 10 would also come up with an all-new Penalty Kick Reticule to upgrade the sensitivity while aiming at most areas of the goal. However, the new change would not affect sensitivity when seeking very close to the goalpost.

From now on, you would also be able to experience a higher degree of sensitivity towards the goalpost in comparison to the other areas. The shot speed while taking a free-kick would also be boosted. Post patch Note 10 upgrade, you would also experience much broader shot trajectories, missing the goal while taking red-timed Free Kicks.

FUT

In this area, the upgraded FIFA 20 would let you see much improved while applying consumables or enter Squad Building Challenges without exiting and re-entering FUT. You would also be able to see the chemistry impact on the club tab after adding a player to your Squad from the Club tab.

You would also be able to preview a player Item in this scenario along with Team Chemistry.

It would also let you search or players with special Romanian characters using standard characters.

The all-new career mode

The new career mode would offer matches with a better schedule. It would also come up with Pros in Player Career had 1999 as their date of birth. The date of birth of a player now can be set to 1996 - 2003. The American Challenge Cup trophy art would now be available in the competition menu following completion.

In player career, the Player Accomplishments overlay would now quickly disappear after a match.

From now on, the announcer for the French Super Cup Press Conference would speak in French.

Player Portrait OVR ratings would not be overlapping with other UI elements on the Squad Hub while using the Arabic languages. Prospect Player criteria would now be able to include anyone over the age of 23. The all-new team Stats tile would offer much improved visual appearance.

Pro Clubs

The FIFA 20 Patch Note 10 has also addressed issues such as text corruption that was visible when using the Pause Menu during a Practice Match or when changing Club Settings, Custom Away Kits would sometimes change colour.

Kick-Off changes

The FIFA trainer settings would not alter in the Pause Menu did not remain saved when switching between different Kick-Off Match Types. Patch 10 has also let you watch EATV videos, and the television camera would track the ball correctly in the Forest Park Stadium.

Visual changes

The new updated FIFA 20 would offer 29 new stars following a server upgrade. It would also upgrade some of the broadcast packages, multiple kits and upgrade boards.