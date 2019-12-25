The holiday season is here and all of you must be gearing up to celebrate all the good things associated with that. It's that time of the year when you take that much-needed break from your work and look forward to having a perfect holiday full of fun, love and happiness and spend some quality time with your family and friends.

The holiday on December 25 marks the birth of Jesus Christ. The festival is a great occasion for fun and frolic with near and dear ones. Following this, we will bid good-bye to this year and step into a new year with lots of hope. IBTimes Singapore has hand-picked 15 best quotes that are perfect to share with your near and dear ones during this holiday season.

1. It's not about presents but it is about your presence. Therein lies the spirit of the holiday season.

2. Every piece of the universe, even the tiniest little snow crystal, matters somehow. I have a place in the pattern, and so do you. Thinking of you this holiday season!

3. The holiday season is about love! Share it. Spread it. Live it.

4. The best gifts in life will never be found under,

A Christmas tree, those gifts are,

Merry Christmas!

5. Christmas is not a time nor a season but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy is to have the real spirit of Christmas.

6. May Christmas lend a special charm

To all you chance to do.

And may the season light your way

To hopes and dreams anew.

7. As we struggle with shopping lists and invitations, compounded by December's bad weather, it is good to be reminded that there are people in our lives who are worth this aggravation, and people to whom we are worth the same.

8. Christmas is forever, not for just one day, for loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away like bells and lights and tinsel, in some box upon a shelf. The good you do for others is good you do yourself.

9. Sharing the holiday with other people, and feeling that you're giving of yourself, gets you past all the commercialism.



10. The joy of brightening other lives, bearing each others' burdens, easing others' loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of the holidays.

11. It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace.

12. The holiest of holidays are those kept by ourselves in silence and apart; The secret anniversaries of the heart.

13. Christmas is not just a time for festivity and merry making. It is more than that. It is a time for the contemplation of eternal things. The Christmas spirit is a spirit of giving and forgiving.

14. This is my wish for you: peace of mind, prosperity through the year, happiness that multiplies, health for you and yours, fun around every corner, energy to chase your dreams, joy to fill your holidays!

15. Let us have music for Christmas, Sound the trumpet of joy and rebirth; Let each of us try, with a song in our hearts, To bring peace to men on earth.

