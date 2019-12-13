A fully electric car from Ferrari isn't coming anytime soon, at least not before mid next decade. The Italian carmaker said that it will be able to come up with its first all-electric car only after 2025.

Much like other carmakers across the world, Ferrari too was heading towards an electrified direction after it launched a plug-in hybrid in summer. However, Ferrari's chief executive officer cleared that the company's battery technology still needed some development before it comes up with an all-electric car.

This definitely is a slow timeline from an auto giant like Ferrari given that most carmakers plan 25% to 50% of their vehicle line-up and sales to be all-electric by 2025.

Ferrari not out of the race

Carmakers are increasingly shifting focus towards electric vehicles and Ferrari too has been working on that direction. The Italian luxury car giant launched a road-ready plug-in hybrid this summer, which had raised expectations of an electric vehicle sooner from the company.

However, Ferrari's chief executive officer Louis Camilleri told reporters that its battery technology still needs some development before the company goes ahead with its plans of a fully electric car.

"There are still significant issues in terms of autonomy, in terms of speed of recharging. So eventually we will come out with one. But it's post-2025. Not in the short term," Camilleri said as reported by Reuters.

The company had earlier said that a fully electric car would be possible after its current industrial plan ends in 2022.

Ferrari to stick to hybrid vehicles for now

A fully electric car from Ferrari is very much in the pipeline. However, the company plans to focus more on hybrid vehicles for the time being. The company took the first step towards an electrified future when it launched its first hybrid vehicle, the plug-in Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The car has three electric motors, with two at the front and another one at the back.

Analysts had earlier predicted that Ferrari would come up with a fully electric car sometime around 2023, after the company had said that it won't happen before 2022.

An increasing number of carmakers are shifting focus towards electric vehicles, which has seen them pump in millions of dollars in developing an all-electric battery technology. Ferrari certainly is going slow but is not out of the race.