Fernando Montiel: Brazilian Man Who Tried to Kill Argentina's Vice President 'Is Neo-Nazi And Church Fanatic

The gunman who tried kill Argentina vice president, Christina Fernandez de Kirchner is a neo-Nazi and church fanatic. The man identified as Fernando Montiel tried to kill Kirchner, when she was meeting and greeting supporters outside of her home.

During the gathering, someone from the tightly packed crowd pointed a gun in her face. The trigger was pulled, a click was heard â€“ but thankfully the gun failed to fire.

It was later found that the gun was indeed loaded with five bullets, and the 35-year-old Brazilian man was arrested, according to Daily Star.

Once her security realized the what had happened; she was taken away from the scene.

The man is also being linked ideologically to the racist killer accused of murdering 10 Afro-Americans in May outside a US grocery store.

Montiel's Black Sun tattoo is the same symbol 18-year-old gunman Payton Gendron used in a manifesto issued before the Buffalo, New York shooting, according to Star.

On social media, the gunman goes by the name Fernando Salim Cristiano and he has more than 800 followers. He also represents himself as a churchgoing Christian.

More to follow