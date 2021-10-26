Fendi Collaborates With Kim Kardashian West's Shapewear Brand Skims, Twitterati Joke 'Fashion Line For Rich'

The Roman luxury fashion house, Fendi, announced a collaboration with Kim Kardashian West's shapewear company Skims to launch a women's collection Monday, October 25. The reality TV star unveiled the first look of Fendi x Skims on her Instagram handle, Monday morning. "Introducing FENDI x SKIMS - a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS, " Kim wrote. The first looks of the collab included a sheer black bralette, matching tights, and black, brown, and green bodysuits.

The new Fendi x Skims collection, with simple tank dresses, knit crop tops, and matching high-waisted leggings reflected athletic-inspired, Kardashian West flavors. A blend of the Fendi and Skims logos are printed on the tracksuits and swimwear. "FENDI and SKIMS have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong, " Kim Kardashian West said.

How did Fendi x Skims come up?

The idea of the partnership between Fendi and Skims first sprouted when the artistic director of womenswear and haute couture for Fendi, Kim Jones overheard women in his Fendi offices talking about Skims. Jones met with Kim Kardashian West to finalize designs in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this year in March. Kardashian West served as the model for the line of stretchy, body-conscious dresses, knitwear, swimwear, and a tracksuit, among other merchandise.

Kim Jones uploaded a preview of the campaign with a picture of Kim Kardashian West donning a body-fit, nude tank dress. The official Instagram account of Skims also gave a sneak peek into the campaign.

Twitter reacts to Fendi x Skims

Social Media sleuths expressed excitement over the brand new collaboration of two highly popular and 'expensive' fashion brands. While some slammed Kim Kardashian West for coming out with "fashion lines for her rich friends", some lauded the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for "kicking ass" with the new collection. Some Twitter users even compared the Fendi x Skims collaboration with 'Fendace', the co-branded Fendi/Versace runway show during Milan Fashion Week in late September.